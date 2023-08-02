Dog care facility in West Linton constructed without planning permission

The West Linton dog care facility was built without permission.

Officers contacted Daniel Gavin in June relating to the use of his land for the erection of dog pens, a bund and the formation of an access and parking area opposite Cairnburn in Station Road.

Now Mr Gavin has submitted a retrospective planning application to SBC for what is referred to in the submission as a ‘dog agility park’.

The business would operate during weekdays (Monday to Friday) only between 10am and 4pm. Closing time on a Friday is likely to be earlier. There will be no weekend working and a licence for the care of up to 20 dogs is to be obtained.

The applicant will collect customers’ dogs from their properties and bring them to the facility. Customers will not drop dogs off or collect them and the access and parking area is for the sole use of the applicant.

A spokesperson for Ericht planning consultants, agent for the applicant, said: “The proposal is for a business which appropriate to the rural character of the area. The business will involve the employment of the applicant and his partner.

“The applicant currently operates a dog walking service in Peeblesshire but proposes to end this and move to day care provision.

“Consideration can be given to erecting windbreak green mesh on the elevations of the pens facing the public road if there is concern that visual disturbance to the dogs may occur and result in barking.