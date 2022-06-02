Demolition of old mill buildings on the agenda in Newtown

Langlands Mill in Newtown St Boswells.

Langlands Mill in Langlands Place was established in 1889 by Adam Hall and family as a spinning mill.

In the early 1990s the site was used for constructing, modifying and selling cars but has now been disused for almost three decades.

Forced entry, vandalism and fire have since brought the building into a state of disrepair, with considerable parts of the it ready to collapse.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now a planning application has been submitted to Scottish Borders Council by S & W Homes Ltd, of Newtown St. Boswells, to demolish all the dilapidated mill buildings except the front elevation facing the street.

The aim is to replace it with three terraced houses and an associated garage block and with three light industrial units.

A report submitted with the application says: “In its present condition Langlands Mill, if left unchecked, will deteriorate into a condition of collapse and ruin.

“Presently the main building facing the road has had fires, and its roof is not wind and weather tight. The first floor is partly collapsed, and the building behind the stone front elevation facade is likely to fall in on itself within the confines of the site, in an estimated timescale within the next year or two.

“Towards the rear of the building, some of the pitched roof joists have rotten through, and some of the structure faces collapse within months, with debris falling in on itself within the boundaries of the site.”

The report adds: “Developing this site as planned provides a welcome upgrade of the area. Without significant investment to this site, the buildings will continue to fall into serious disrepair, leading to partial collapse. Damage to the fabric is so advanced, economic repair is not possible.