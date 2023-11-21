Date set for Jedburgh by-election
A date has been set for a by-election in the Jedburgh & District ward on Scottish Borders Council.
Councillor Pam Brown has announced she is to resign her seat due to health conditions.
She was elected in 2022 and is also chair of Cheviot Area Partnership.
Now arrangements have been put in place by SBC to find her replacement.
The by-election is to take place on Thursday, February 22.
There will be 15 polling stations located at St Boswells Village Hall (2 stations), Maxton Village Hall, Roxburgh Village Hall, Heiton Village Hall, Ancrum Village Hall, Lothian Hall, Crailing, Eckford Village Hall, Lanton Village Hall, Town Hall, Jedburgh (4 stations), Oxnam Village Hall and Edgerston Village Hall.
An electronic count will take place at council headquarters on Friday, February 23, starting at 10am.
This will allow time on the Thursday night at council headquarters to receive the ballot boxes from the polling stations, check the ballot paper accounts, and verify those postal votes which have been handed in to polling stations during the day.
Candidates and agents will be invited to be present on the Thursday evening, if they so wish, and to attend the count on the Friday morning.
Early indications are that the cost for the by-election is likely to be no higher than £50k, a report to next week’s full council says.