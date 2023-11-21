News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Date set for Jedburgh by-election

Councillor stood down for health reasons.
By Paul Kelly
Published 21st Nov 2023, 10:23 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 10:23 GMT
Councillor Pam BrownCouncillor Pam Brown
Councillor Pam Brown

A date has been set for a by-election in the Jedburgh & District ward on Scottish Borders Council.

Councillor Pam Brown has announced she is to resign her seat due to health conditions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She was elected in 2022 and is also chair of Cheviot Area Partnership.

Most Popular

Now arrangements have been put in place by SBC to find her replacement.

The by-election is to take place on Thursday, February 22.

There will be 15 polling stations located at St Boswells Village Hall (2 stations), Maxton Village Hall, Roxburgh Village Hall, Heiton Village Hall, Ancrum Village Hall, Lothian Hall, Crailing, Eckford Village Hall, Lanton Village Hall, Town Hall, Jedburgh (4 stations), Oxnam Village Hall and Edgerston Village Hall.

An electronic count will take place at council headquarters on Friday, February 23, starting at 10am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This will allow time on the Thursday night at council headquarters to receive the ballot boxes from the polling stations, check the ballot paper accounts, and verify those postal votes which have been handed in to polling stations during the day.

Candidates and agents will be invited to be present on the Thursday evening, if they so wish, and to attend the count on the Friday morning.

Early indications are that the cost for the by-election is likely to be no higher than £50k, a report to next week’s full council says.

Related topics:Scottish Borders Council