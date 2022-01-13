D-Day arrives for Melrose brothers' planning bid

Andrew and Garry Wight.

Andrew and Garry Wight are directors with agricultural and engineering company AB Wight on the Charlesfield Industrial Estate at St Boswells.

They want to relocate to an adjoining 1.7 acre piece of land that they have acquired.

But a planning application submitted to Scottish Borders Council to transfer operations to the former Slaters Yard site was originally refused because it was not in accordance with the local authority’s Local Development Plan.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was felt the brothers had not fully considered the option of moving to a site within Charlesfield Industrial Estate or to an alternative location within the central Borders.

The brothers counter-argued that there was an operational need to move to their preferred site as they looked to expand the business, which was established in 2012.

When the council’s Local Review Body met on Monday, November 15, members were tied three votes to three on whether to agree an appeal against refusal.

Members delayed a final verdict in order that ‘written not word of mouth’ evidence was presented, demonstrating that an alternative site was not available.