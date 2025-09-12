Cycling event in Scottish Borders is in the sprint for top accolade

The Borders Tour of Britain stage has been shortlisted in the Outstanding Sporting Event category. (Pic: SBC)

A cycling tour event staged in the Scottish Borders which boosted the region’s economy by £2.5m is now in the sprint for a top accolade.

The opening stage of the Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men 2024, held entirely in the Borders, has been shortlisted as a national finalist in the Scottish Thistle Awards.

This was the tenth time in 15 years that the area had held a stage start or finish of the Tour of Britain Men and was followed this year with the area hosting the Tour of Britain Women, the first time this event has taken place in Scotland.

The awards, managed by VisitScotland, are the highest accolade in the Scottish tourism and events sector.

Crowds turned out along the route to watch the cyclists racing through the Borders. (Pic: SBC)

The Borders Tour of Britain stage has been short-listed in the Outstanding Sporting Event category and at the national finals in November will go up against The Gralloch cycling event, also held in the south of Scotland, and the World Orienteering Championships 2024, held in Edinburgh.

Councillor Scott Hamilton, Scottish Borders Council’s executive member for Economic Growth and Developing the Borders, said: “Being shortlisted in the most prestigious Scottish tourism and events awards is fantastic recognition of not only the Council’s investment and efforts to bring the Tour of Britain to the area but also the quality of the event and associated activities put on around it.

“It would not have been possible without the support of many partners, including British Cycling, EventScotland and Live Borders, and of course the Kelso and Melrose communities, where a range of activities took place.

“Last year’s stage received extremely positive feedback from spectators, including around food and drink options, event signage, access to see the event and the event village in Kelso.

“It was estimated that the event had an overall economic impact of £2.5million for the Scottish Borders, which reflects an incredible return on our investment.”

Stage one of last year’s race started in Kelso and covered 181.9km, including a pass through the start/finish line during the afternoon, two climbs of Scott’s View, two sprints in Melrose and a double ascent of the climb at Dingleton.

Eighteen of the world’s top cycling teams took part, with double Olympic gold medallist Remco Evenepoel, double world road race champion Julian Alaphilippe and Kelso’s own Oscar Onley among the riders competing.

The night before the 2024 race start a sold-out Tait Hall in Kelso enjoyed an evening of entertainment with the ITV4 cycling commentary team of Ned Boulting, David Millar and Pete Kennaugh and their ‘Never Strays Far’ podcast.

On race day itself, cycling activity sessions for young people were on offer in Kelso town centre and Gibson Park, Melrose, along with live music performances and other activities and attractions for all ages. In Melrose an outdoor cinema evening followed the event, showing cycling-themed short and feature length films.