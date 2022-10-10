Country house security cameras installed without planning approval

Glen House, near Innerleithen.

On advice from Police Scotland following a vandalism incident three CCTV cameras were placed around the stable block at the Category A-Listed Glen House in the parish of Traquair near Innerleithen.

But the cameras were installed without approval from the planning department at Scottish Borders Council.

Now, following the threat of enforcement action, a retrospective planning bid has been submitted with a Glen House spokesperson emphasising that the security camera installation was “completely reversible”.

The spokesperson added: “Following a shocking incident of vandalism, we acted following urgent Police Scotland advice.

“Three CCTV cameras were installed following that advice in order to prevent crime and protect buildings and assets from damage, disruption, vandalism and other crime and for the personal safety of staff, visitors and other members of the public.

“This is the minimum number needed to cover three main points of public entry into the private Glen House and stable courtyards.

“The equipment used is small, sensitively mounted within the frames of dormer windows.

“We received a letter from a council representative notifying us of an enforcement action following installation of CCTV cameras on a listed building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In subsequent correspondence and telephone conversations it was determined we should submit this retro-active application.”

Industrialist Charles Tennant purchased Glen House – also known as The Glen – in 1852.

It remains in the possession of the Tennant family to this day and is leased out for fashion and film shoots.

The venue also stages conferences and has in particular hosted seminars and other events centred on green finance and sustainability issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad