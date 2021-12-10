Councillors set to decide if 20mph zones are here to stay

The reduced speed limit scheme was rolled out across the Borders last October. Photo: Fraser Bremner

The reduced speed limit was initially introduced to 97 settlements across the region as part of the Spaces for People programme, run in conjunction with Transport Scotland and Sustrans to encourage more active travel, including walking and cycling, throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Edinburgh’s Napier University carried out an evaluation of how drivers were sticking to the new speed limit, and found speeds had reduced in almost all settlements, by an average of around 3mph, however it had reduced in some instances by 6mph.

Councillor Gordon Edgar, executive member for infrastructure, Travel and Transport, said the reduction in speeds was “really encouraging”

He added: “The introduction of a 20mph speed limit across our towns and villages was a bold step but we felt it was important to give it a try and see what benefits it would bring.

“I would like to thank everyone that contributed to the public consultation, providing really valuable local insight and opinions. The responses were varied but it was clear that many people noted the value of a 20mph limit especially in residential areas and near schools.”

As well as valuable feedback from 8,000 members of the public, the council sought the views of community councils to the trial and have worked with Police Scotland and Transport Scotland on recommendations.

Councillors will now discuss a report at next Thursday’s full meeting.

Taking into account feedback and data, it is being recommended that 20mph will be the default limit across towns and villages. However, some settlements would have 30mph or 40mph buffer zones in place where suitable, such as in areas with no homes near the road or long stretches where it is felt driving at 20mph is difficult to justify and particularly challenging.