Council pledges improvements to fostering and adoption services

SBC has until February 2025 to implement the required improvements. (Getty Images).

Scottish Borders Council has pledged to act on improvements needed to its fostering and adoption services highlighted in a newly-published Care Inspectorate report.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council’s Fostering, Adoption and Continuing Care Services were subject to short-notice inspections during October and November.

Inspectors found a number of positive areas of practice including that children and young people benefited from compassionate care and strong relationships with their care-givers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But they also highlighted a number of required improvements to the Galashiels-based services, the report stating: “Outdated policies and procedures caused a lack of clarity for staff and care-givers around key aspects of service delivery, including mandatory care-giving training.”

It was found that the content and review of post-adoptions support plans needed to improve and that the approach to transition “did not follow best practice”.

Within the fostering service the report states there was “insufficient oversight of risk within fostering households”.

The report states that the required improvements should be implemented by the end of February next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The services were rated as ‘adequate’ in three categories – supporting well-being, leadership and how well care and support is planned and ‘good’ for the staff team.

A spokesperson for Scottish Borders Council said: “Caregivers were noted to be well supported by staff, and staff had valued input into planning for children and young people. Health and educational outcomes for the children who they look after were very positive, while time with the birth family was well promoted and supported by care-givers and the service.

“Inspectors also highlighted some areas for improvement. These included further improvements to ensure transitions into foster care are subject to robust matching considerations.

“The values and ethos of the service require greater clarification, policies and procedures require updating and improvements are required to the fostering and adoption panels to ensure robust decision-making. Risk assessment within fostering households also requires improving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Prior to the inspections taking place, the service recognised that improvements were required and, the month prior to the inspections, council approved further investment which supported additional management and operational capacity to provide more robust service provision.

“As such, Scottish Borders Council’s Fostering, Adoption and Continuing Care Services are well placed to make sure that the areas identified as requiring improvement are progressed as soon as possible.”