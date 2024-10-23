Council leader shortlisted for award

Council leader Euan Jardine.

​Councillor Euan Jardine of Scottish Borders Council has been shortlisted for the 2024 LGIU Scotland and CCLA annual Councillor Awards for Leader of the Year.

​Competition was extremely tight with more than 350 nominations received across five categories that celebrate the wide-ranging work of councillors.

Collaboration has been a hallmark of Cllr Jardine’s leadership at Scottish Borders Council. His community conversations initiative champions active engagement with residents and ensures their voices are heard across all levels of decision-making.

Other categories up for grabs this year include Community Champion, Innovator of the Year, Young Councillor of the Year and Lifetime Legend.

Jonathan Carr-West, Chief Executive, Local Government Information Unit (LGIU) Scotland said:

“The judging panel was blown away by the number of extremely high quality nominations this year, with councillors up and down the country going the extra mile for residents.

“The shortlist for the 2024 Cllr Awards represents some of the most devoted elected representatives in Scotland. With councils working under enormous pressure, these Awards are a hugely important way to champion what councillors achieve for the places we live.

“Congratulations to all the councillors nominated and shortlisted and I look forward to announcing the winners in November.”

Winners in Scotland will be revealed at the City Chambers in Edinburgh on Thursday 14 November.

The Cllr Awards judging panel comprises senior councillors and leading stakeholders from across the sector. These are the only national awards to celebrate and showcase the work of individual councillors. This year’s awards are made possible thanks to the generous support of founding partners CCLA.