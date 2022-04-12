Council claims national pension award

David Robertson, chief financial officer at Scottish Borders Council.

The council triumphed in the Pension Fund of the Year category for assets under £2.5billion in value.

The LAPF Investments Awards were established in 2015 in order to celebrate outstanding achievement in the Local Government P ension Scheme (LGPS). Over the years the awards have come to recognise excellence in the field of pensions provision in the LGPS.

Featuring a judging panel composed of some of the most-respected names in the industry, the awards are designed to recognise the best in the UK public sector arena

The local authority prevailed over fellow finalists the Cornwall Pension Fund and the London Borough of Barnet at the awards ceremony, held on March 29 at The Underglobe in London.

Representatives from Scottish Bor ders Council including chief financial officer David Robertson and Kirsty Robb, pensions and investme nts manager, were in attendance.

Mr Robertson (pictured) said: “Winning the Pension Fund of the Year category for funds under the value of £2.5billion is a fantastic achievement for SBC as a local authority and demonstrates our commitment to protecting our staff’s pension investments.