Controversial garages-to-homes plans on the agenda

What the new bungalows would look like.

Across the region housing for older people is a challenge with 24 per cent of the population being over 65.

This week, Selkirk-based Scottish Borders Housing Association (SBHA) submitted a planning application to Scottish Borders Council for the conversion of garages into six bungalows in Ramsay Road in Hawick, three bungalows in Bothwell Court in Hawick, and for a garage block south of Paws and Claws pet shop in Lothian Road, Jedburgh, to be concerted into four bungalows.

Similar plans have also been submitted for bungalows in Lothian Road and Grieve Avenue, both in Jedburgh.

The garages lined up for demolition.

SBHA see the move as opportunity for older people living in large homes to ‘downsize’ – freeing up properties for families.

The move is not without precedent.

Thurrock Council in Essex worked with HUSK, an innovative patented garage conversion system, in converting derelict and vandalised garages into habitable residential bungalows.

But the proposals have been controversial with some residents opposing the move and petitions against the conversion plans.

A consultation over the plans was staged in Hawick in November last year, which was attended by over 80 residents.

A SBHA spokesperson said: “There were many positive comments for the scheme and support for the fact that it will regenerate the area with high quality much-needed bungalows.”

However, concerns were raised by residents that there were more appropriate locations for the bungalows and others stated there were already empty homes in Hawick.

The SBHA pokesperson added: “We are aware of and understand the communities concerns but this is an important project and many of the concerns can be addressed through careful dialogue and management of the development both during construction and once it is complete.”

A SBHA report to Scottish Borders Council says: “The housing units are manufactured off-site and then transported to site, converting the existing garages into residential properties.

“The shell of the garage is retained and remodelled to create a single space and restructured to comply with building regulations.

“Many post-war housing estates were developed with pocket open spaces, which residents would like to remain, however, many also include garage blocks, which require maintenance and in some instances attract anti-social behaviour.

“Residential social landlords across the UK are reviewing the status of all of their garage sites and whether they could be a solution to providing infill affordable housing