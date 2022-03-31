Complete list of people standing for Scottish Borders Council

The list of candidates for May's council election is complete.

A total of 77 candidates are standing across the 11 council wards in the region, as follows.

Tweeddale West (3 councillors): Dominic Ashmole (SGP); Drummond Begg (SLD); Julia Reid (SLP); Eric Small (SCU); John Smith (SCU); and Viv Thomson (SNP).

Tweeddale East (3 councillors): Robert Bon (SLP); Ellie Clarke (SGP); Marshall Neil Douglas (SNP); Calum McEwan Watt (VP); Julie Pirone (SCU); David Pye (SLD) and Robin Tatler (Ind).

Galashiels & District (4 councillors): Michael Banks (VP); James D.W. Clark (SE-FP); Duck Frater (Ind); Euan Jardine (SCU); Neil Mackinnon (SGP); Harry Redpath Scott (Ind); Fay Sinclair (SNP); Hannah Steel (SLD) and Bill White (Ind).

Selkirkshire (3 councillors): Cochrane Caroline (Ind); Douglas Leagh (SCU); Gordon Edgar (Ind); Barbra Harvie (SGP); Scott Redpath (SLD) and Elaine Thornton-Nicol (SNP).

Leaderdale & Melrose (3 councillors): Simon Johnson (SLD); Jenny Linehan (SCU); Michael Needham (SGP); David Parker (Ind); John Paton Day (SNP); Michael Scott (SLP); Chris Stefanek (VP).

Mid Berwickshire (3 councillors): Hamish Goldie-Scot (SFP); John Greenwell (SCU); Yvonne Huggins-Haig (SLD); Gail Jackson (SGP); Donald Moffat (SNP); Mark Rowley (SCU) and David George Smith (SLP).

East Berwickshire (3 councillors): James Anderson (Ind); Peter Guthrie (SGP); Carol Hamilton (SCU); Lynda Jones (SCU); Raquel Lloyd-Jones (Ind); Aileen Orr (SNP); Edward Brownlie Prentice (SFP) and Paul Stirton (SLP).

Kelso & District (3 councillors): George Wilson (SLP); Shelagh King (SGP); Kenryck Lloyd-Jones (SLP); Simon Mountford (SCU); Euan Macfarlane Robson (SLD); Sunny Smith (VP) and Tom Weatherston (SCU)

Jedburgh & District (3 councillors): John Bathgate (Ind); Pam Brown (SNP); Scott Hamilton (SCU); Jesse Rae (Ind); Yvonne Ridley (AP); Sandy Scott (SCU); Charles Strang (SGP).

Hawick & Denholm (3 councillors): Trevor Adams (Ind); Catriona Hamilton (SGP); Kay Hughes (SLP); Stuart Marshall (Ind); Clair Ramage (Ind) and Neil Richards (SCU).

Hawick & Hermitage (3 councillors): Jane Cox (SCU); Kevin Ferguson (SGP); Cameron Knox (Ind); Robert Leach (SLP); Watson McAteer (Ind); Annette Smart (SNP) and Rosemary Webster (SLD).

Key to parties: SGP: Scottish Green Party; SLD: Scottish Liberal Democrats; SLP: Scottish Labour Party; SCU: Scottish Conservative and Unionist; SNP: Scottish National Party; VP: Vanguard Party; SE-FP: Scottish Eco-Federalist Party; SFP: Scottish Family Party; AP: Alba Party. (Ind denotes candidate is standing as an independent).

Anyone living in the Borders who will be 16 or over on May 5, can register to vote in the local elections. The deadline to register to vote is midnight on Monday, April 18.

Residents can apply online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote. It takes just five minutes.

If you have recently turned 16 or moved home, it is particularly important that you make sure you are correctly registered to vote.