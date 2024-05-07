Complaint hearing against former leader is being live-streamed
Councillor Mark Rowley, who represents Mid Berwickshire for the Conservatives, is to attend the Standards Commission for Scotland hearing on Monday, May 13.
The complaint to be considered at the hearing concerns an alleged failure by Councillor Rowley to declare an interest (being his employment with South of Scotland Enterprise), at various council meetings in 2022.
The hearing will be held at SBC headquarters and will now be held online and will be live-streamed.
The link to the live-stream can be found on the Standards Commission’s website, here: https://www.standardscommissionscotland.org.uk/cases/case-list. The link will be published at around 9.15am on the day of the hearing.
Councillor Rowley is currently SBC’s executive member for Service Delivery and Transformation.
He was leader of SBC from November 2021 to May 2022.