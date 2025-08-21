Byelaw sought to restrict access to proposed £400m Borders holiday park site

Members of Scottish Borders Council will today be asked to agree to a new byelaw which would restrict access to the site of a proposed new £400 million holiday village.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Center Parcs has submitted a planning application to the local authority for around 700 lodges to be located on land three miles north of Hawick.

The development could create approximately 1,200 permanent jobs, and an additional 750 to 800 during the construction stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Modelled on Center Parcs’ six existing villages across England and Ireland, the Scottish village would include a wide variety of indoor and outdoor activities, retail outlets, bars, restaurants, and signature swimming and spa attractions.

Center Parcs is seeking to ensure access to its proposed new £400 million holiday park in the Scottish Borders is restricted to staff and guests. (Pic: Center Parcs)

When members of Scottish Borders Council meet today (Thursday, August 21) they will be recommended to endorse a draft byelaw restricting the right to responsible access to the development site at Huntlaw and Muirfield Farm.

A report to full council concludes that there is an “exceptional case” for the byelaw to proceed.

Central to Center Parcs business model is that the holiday village itself is enclosed and access is carefully controlled for the safety and comfort of both staff and guests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report to members states: “Center Parcs Scotland Limited (CP) are seeking to progress a substantial and significant development within the Scottish Borders on land at Huntlaw and Muirfield Farm.

“The proposed development is the creation of a holiday village and, central to their business model, is the fact that the holiday village itself is enclosed and access is carefully controlled for the safety and comfort of both staff and guests.

“A right of responsible access exists across land in Scotland by virtue of the Land Reform (Scotland) Act 2003.

“There are exemptions to that right of access contained within the Act itself which seek to, for example, safeguard privacy around homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Act also contains a provision which enable a local authority to make byelaws which restrict or control the exercise of responsible access rights.

“Center Parcs has requested SBC to exercise this power, submitting that their proposed development constitutes an exceptional case.

“In light of the material presented by Center Parcs, while balancing the duty of the local authority to uphold access rights, this report concludes that an exceptional case does exist and recommends that the council agrees to make a byelaw.”

If the draft byelaw is agreed, there will follow a consultation period to consider whether to seek confirmation of the byelaw from Scottish Ministers.