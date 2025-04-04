Borders car parking charges under review

​Councillor John Greenwell SBC’s executive member for Roads and Public Space Development.

More parking charges across the Borders is one of the options to be considered as part of a new review.

Free parking at the majority of car parks across the region represents a “missed opportunity”, a senior councillor believes.

At a meeting of Scottish Borders Council today (Thursday) members agreed that a working group is set up to develop a “structured and consistent approach” to parking charges across the region.

The council currently operate a mixed approach to parking charging.

Parking is available both free and through pay-and-display systems, with options for permits and cashless parking, and penalty charges for violations.

On street parking is free of charge, off street parking charges apply in only six settlements and at 15 car parks.

The rationale for introducing Pay & Display operations was and remains, to encourage the turn-over of vehicles, particularly in busy town centre car parks, thereby helping to stimulate the local economy, by creating turnover in the use of parking facilities.

The council’s asset register details that it has over 100 car parks within its asset base, distributed across 27 settlements.

In an effort to address the “inconsistencies” in the parking regime members of full council agreed to set up a working group made up of elected members and officers to try and come up with suitable solutions.

Councillor John Greenwell, SBC’s executive member for Roads and Public Space Development, said: “Our communities enjoy many benefits provided to them by the council and one of them is parking facilities within our towns and villages.

“Currently our parking policy makes the vast majority of our car parks free at the point of use.

“Whilst this is welcomed by many actually it does look like we are potentially missing out on opportunities to create growth, address inequalities and attract investment into our communities by continuing to do so.

“That growth comes from the potential benefits of more rigorous parking control creating turnover within our towns and villages, stimulating economic activity as a result and through wider charging for parking creating budgets which can help communities realise their aspirations.”

The review will also consider charging for motorhomes.

Midlothian Council has established a pilot project including the implementation of parking charges to allow overnight parking of motorhomes and campervans at identified sites across the region.