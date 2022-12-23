Big splash at country house

Eildon Hall, near Melrose.

A big splash is guaranteed at a Borders country house after approval was granted for an outdoor swimming pool.

Scottish Borders Council has given the green light for the pool at Eildon Hall, a category B listed dwelling south of the Eildon Hills at Melrose.

In her report supporting the application, Julie Hayward, the council’s lead planning officer, says: “The pool would be 11m by 5.5m and 1.5m deep, positioned on the southern half of the lawn. The remainder of the lawn, hedging, surrounding sandstone flag and gravel paths, retaining wall and flower beds would be retained.”

Originally built in the early 19th century as a hunting lodge, Eildon Hall was vastly expanded to its current form by William Burn in the latter half of that century.