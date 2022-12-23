News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Big splash at country house

Big splash guaranteed v.1

By Paul Kelly
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Dec 2022, 3:32pm
Eildon Hall, near Melrose.
Eildon Hall, near Melrose.

A big splash is guaranteed at a Borders country house after approval was granted for an outdoor swimming pool.

Scottish Borders Council has given the green light for the pool at Eildon Hall, a category B listed dwelling south of the Eildon Hills at Melrose.

Hide Ad

In her report supporting the application, Julie Hayward, the council’s lead planning officer, says: “The pool would be 11m by 5.5m and 1.5m deep, positioned on the southern half of the lawn. The remainder of the lawn, hedging, surrounding sandstone flag and gravel paths, retaining wall and flower beds would be retained.”

Originally built in the early 19th century as a hunting lodge, Eildon Hall was vastly expanded to its current form by William Burn in the latter half of that century.

Most Popular

The hall continues to be used as a family home and the pool application was submitted by its current owner, Elizabeth Dalkeith.