Apology issued after council meeting is cancelled

Councillor Tom Weatherston. (SBC)

Funding bids for almost £15,000 from four organisations had to be stood down last night (Wednesday, September 18) after not enough Scottish Borders councillors attended a meeting.

Chair Councillor Tom Weatherston apologised to the organisations in attendance at the online meeting of the Cheviot Area Partnership.

He said: “I’m sorry to say we’re going to have to cancel tonight’s meeting because we’re not quorate, we have not got enough Scottish Borders Council elected members and I sincerely apologise for that.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“To the people who are waiting for funding we are going to try very, very hard to arrange a meeting for next week to get these decisions taken.”

Funding bids totally £14,892 were to have been considered at the meeting, with a funding panel recommending that they all be approved.

Kelso Amateur Operatic Society was seeking £5,000 to support the costs of hiring the the town’s Tait Hall for the operatic society’s next production.

QME Care want £5,000 to support the costs of providing food and refreshments for those attending Place & Space Day opportunities.

Ancrum Community Council had requested £467 for the purchase of a generator and Jerry cans.

And Jedburgh Tourism Alliance has made an application for £4,425 to fund information points for display in the town, a website update and the design and printing of posters to promote local activity and events.