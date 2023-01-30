Commons trip for Selkirk pupils

After the 4th, 5th and 6th year students enjoyed a tour of the UK Parliament buildings, Mr Lamont took them to a terrace overlooking the River Thames and to Carriage Gates to see Big Ben.

Mr Lamont said: "It was a pleasure to welcome Selkirk High School pupils to the UK Parliament.

“There is so much history around the House of Commons that it makes for a really informative but fun trip for school students. It’s great to have a visit from young people from the Borders and I'm always happy to answer all the tough questions they have.”