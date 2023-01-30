Commons trip for Selkirk pupils
A group of 48 students from Selkirk High School were shown around various sites in London by Borders MP John Lamont last week.
After the 4th, 5th and 6th year students enjoyed a tour of the UK Parliament buildings, Mr Lamont took them to a terrace overlooking the River Thames and to Carriage Gates to see Big Ben.
Mr Lamont said: "It was a pleasure to welcome Selkirk High School pupils to the UK Parliament.
“There is so much history around the House of Commons that it makes for a really informative but fun trip for school students. It’s great to have a visit from young people from the Borders and I'm always happy to answer all the tough questions they have.”