News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Commons trip for Selkirk pupils

A group of 48 students from Selkirk High School were shown around various sites in London by Borders MP John Lamont last week.

By Kevin Janiak
5 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 2:15pm
Borders MP John L:amont with Selkirk pupils at the Houses of Parliament in London.
Borders MP John L:amont with Selkirk pupils at the Houses of Parliament in London.

After the 4th, 5th and 6th year students enjoyed a tour of the UK Parliament buildings, Mr Lamont took them to a terrace overlooking the River Thames and to Carriage Gates to see Big Ben.

Mr Lamont said: "It was a pleasure to welcome Selkirk High School pupils to the UK Parliament.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There is so much history around the House of Commons that it makes for a really informative but fun trip for school students. It’s great to have a visit from young people from the Borders and I'm always happy to answer all the tough questions they have.”

John LamontSelkirkBordersLondonRiver Thames