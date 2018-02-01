Caroline Penman Independent

This is a local election that is about local issues, and a good councillor is visible, part of the community and accessible.

I firmly believe that the essential function of this role is representing our community, to listen to your views, and to act on your concerns.

As a new, first-time election candidate, I believe it is time for change and to put people before politics.

I am therefore choosing to run as an independent so that I can represent the views of the people within the community, and not be influenced by party politics.

In my various community roles I have enjoyed bringing solutions to local problems and delivering events which build on community spirit.

These have enabled me to increase my knowledge and skills, and I feel it is time to take the next steps in delivering for my community.

I have established and built good working relations with various groups and individuals, and I feel that I have the necessary attributes to become an effective independent councillor for Selkirkshire.

People want help getting answers and support, with things being done locally.

I have been doing this and I will continue to do this if I am elected.

I am a hard-working, determined and enthusiastic individual, and I will represent you to the very best of my ability.