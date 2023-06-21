Borders MPs vote to bin Boris

Borders MP John Lamont.

Speaking last week, Mr Lamont said: “This detailed report raises a number of serious breaches of parliamentary standards and Covid rules.

“I will be voting in favour of the recommendations and the suspension.”

The vote was overwhelmingly in favour of the report, with 353 MPs voting in favour and only seven Conservative members voting against.

The committee’s report found that Mr Johnson “deliberately misled the House” and the committee.