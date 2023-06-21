News you can trust since 1855
Borders MPs vote to bin Boris

Borders MPs John Lamont and David Mundell both voted in favour of the recommendations of the Privileges Committee report on former PM Boris Johnson’s conduct.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 21st Jun 2023, 15:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 15:10 BST
Borders MP John Lamont.Borders MP John Lamont.
Borders MP John Lamont.

Speaking last week, Mr Lamont said: “This detailed report raises a number of serious breaches of parliamentary standards and Covid rules.

“I will be voting in favour of the recommendations and the suspension.”

The vote was overwhelmingly in favour of the report, with 353 MPs voting in favour and only seven Conservative members voting against.

The committee’s report found that Mr Johnson “deliberately misled the House” and the committee.

Mr Johnson had already resigned as an MP on Friday, before the debate on Monday, and denounced the committee’s findings, calling it a “kangaroo court”.

