Borders MP calls on governments to back nuclear energy
After a visit to Torness power station, the Scottish Borders MP praised the benefits of nuclear energy.
He said: “Torness is not only a key source of high-quality jobs, it is also an essential part of our energy sector. Nuclear power is cleaner and greener than most other alternatives. It is the best way forward to produce more renewable energy while protecting the environment.
“The approach from the SNP and Labour to net zero needs to change. It is putting our countryside at risk. Nuclear energy should be pursued because it needs far less land yet it can produce much more power, safely and reliably, than other alternatives.
“The UK and Scottish governments should be looking to increase the use of nuclear energy instead of pursuing developments that are not cost-efficient for taxpayers."