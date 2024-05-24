Battle lines are drawn as candidates prepare for July 4 UK General Election

Voters are heading to the polls on July 4

Two Parliamentary constituencies impacting the Borders.

Battle lines have been drawn as candidates in the Scottish Borders prepare for a UK Parliamentary General Election on July 4.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has taken many people by surprise by announcing the earlier-than-expected nationwide Independence Day poll.

Voters in the Borders can have their say in two Parliamentary seats – specifically the Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk constituency, currently held by Conservative John Lamont MP and, to a lesser extent, in Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale, where David Mundell is the incumbent.

With only six weeks until election day candidates for all political parties are preparing to head out on the campaign trail.

Responding immediately after the Prime Minister announced an election is to take place on July 4, John Lamont tweeted: “In the Scottish Borders, this election will be a straight fight between me and the SNP. Only a vote for the @ScotTories can beat the SNP and get the focus onto issues that really matter to local people.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat candidate for Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk, Ray Georgeson, said: “The chaotic Conservatives and the scandal-hit SNP have made a mess of our country for too long. People have had enough and it’s time for change.”

Other candidates aiming to oust Mr Lamont from the seat in July are the SNP’s David Wilson, Carolyn Grant (Reform UK), Labour’s Caitlin Stott and Neil Mackinnon, a Scottish Green Party councillor for Galashiels & District on Scottish Borders Council.