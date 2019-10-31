Ban on boozing in public looming closer in Borders

The prospect of boozing in public in the Borders being outlawed appears to be looming closer now councillors have voted to carry out further consultation on plans for a trial ban in the region’s biggest towns.

A trial ban in Galashiels, Hawick, Peebles and Eyemouth, if approved, would be used as a pilot project to assess the effectiveness of making public drinking illegal.

If deemed a success, such a ban would then be extended to the rest of the Borders.

By-laws banning public boozing were first tabled in November last year, with council officers suggesting fines of up to £500 for those defying them in designated areas.

NHS Borders and Police Scotland are in favour of such by-laws, but at a full meeting of Scottish Borders Council in December, it was agreed that public consultation be carried out before proceeding any further.

That consultation yielded mixed results, however, with no majority emerging either in favour of or against a ban.

Of the 392 respondents to express a view, 217 say there isn’t a problem with public drinking in the Borders, but 175 reckon there is, with 99 being undecided.

The results of that first consultation were presented to councillors at a full meeting of the local authority at its Newtown headquarters today, October 31, and they were asked to decide what to do next.

They were given the choice of binning the plans for a public drinking ban or to move to the second stage of a consultation focusing on bringing by-laws in as pilot project in bigger towns.

Speaking in favour of continuing the consultation, Mid Berwickshire councillor John Greenwell, chairman of the council’s licensing board, said: “With just under 500 responses, I think the consultation has proved to be a success.

“I would just like to emphasise that I do support our professionals in the police and the NHS in their concerns over drinking in public. It does cause them problems, and I think that’s something we should be very aware of.

“The licensing board is visited by a member of the national health team, and we do hear what she says, on a regular basis, about the damaging health effects of alcohol.

“Consultees were asked about our licensing objectives and whether a by-law would have an effect on those, and they are in agreement that a by-law would help to achieve those objectives.

“We should never lose sight of the fact that alcohol is a drug and it causes damage to people and their families and anyone else who is involved with that.

“I support 100% what the NHS and the police are saying.”

Galashiels councillor Euan Jardine, once a supporter of a public booze ban, said he has since changed his mind and spoke out strongly against such by-laws, saying: “I cannot see why this would benefit the Borders.

“The report highlights that the highest instances of alcohol-related antisocial behaviour happen on a Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

“The weekend is when people like to relax, unwind and sometimes have an alcoholic beverage to help with this.

“Unfortunately, we know that sometimes a small minority of people like to go a bit off the rails after a few alcoholic beverages.

“However, because a few people do something, do we really need to cut the enjoyment for everyone?

“Do we not trust people anymore to act sensibly?

“I am very sure that most of these cases of alcohol-related offences are not because someone is drinking on the street but because they have been drinking in someone’s home, in a club or in a pub.”

Fellow Galashiels councillor Andy Anderson told the chamber: “50% of people in the Borders said they have been negatively affected by other people drinking in public spaces and streets.

“I experienced first hand last year the impact of having to deal with 150 youths, in a local park, drinking and causing other issues.

“In this case, Police Scotland used their power to take the alcohol from them, but there was nothing to stop them from coming back or going to another park and doing the same thing.

“In the UK, about 30% of children live with an adult binge drinker, so it’s important to understand how children are impacted on by adult drinking and reduce that impact outside of the home.”

Jedburgh councillor Scott Hamilton added: “The solution, I believe, does not lie in overlegislating and increasing the role of government but allowing communities, people, etc the freedom to determine their own future.

“We, as councillors, are part of the solution but it comes from the bottom up.

“We must encourage education, friendly communities and a free society.

“That is where the answer lies, and that is where we will find a better solution.

“We are not unique in our stance against big government.

“I often enjoy mimicking US presidents but every once in a while, one of them comes out with something golden. I shall quote Ronald Reagan when he said the nine most terrifying words you can hear in the English language are ‘I am from the government and I am here to help’.”

Councillors Jardine and Hamilton put forward a motion to reject the notion of introducing by-laws banning boozing in public, but it was outvoted by 19 to 13, with the majority of councillors moving to begin consultation on a drinking ban pilot scheme.