Back to the Future: Former Border MP’s bid to return to politics

​​A former Borders MP is one step closer in his bid to return to frontline politics by being nominated by three local SNP branches.

Tweeddale, Central Borders and Penicuik branches have nominated Mr Kerr and sitting Scottish Borders Councillor Fay Sinclair to contest the Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale constituency, following current MSP Christine Grahame's decision not to stand in the next Scottish Parliament election due to take place next May.

Mr Kerr, 52, who represented the SNP at Westminster between May 2015 until May 2017, has also received a sparkling endorsement from the party's former leader at Westminster, Ian Blackford.

Mr Blackford said: “I am delighted that Calum Kerr has put himself forward to be the SNP candidate for Midlothian South, Tweeddale and Lauderdale.

“I had the pleasure of working closely with Calum at Westminster.

“You could not get a better local champion for his constituents and I know he has what it takes not just to be a MSP, but a leader in the Scottish Parliament, not just as a local MSP, but as someone who will help build the case to take Scotland to independence.”

A prominent Yes campaigner, Mr Kerr believes he is the best candidate to represent his home area.

He said: “This is an important moment for Scotland.

“With Westminster continuing to block democratic referendum routes, the 2026 election represents our crucial path toward independence.

“Having been born in Galashiels, educated at Peebles High School, and with my three children born and raised here, this constituency isn't just where I live, it's my home.

“In the coming weeks, I want to meet and speak with as many members as I possibly can.

“I'll be sharing why I am standing, why I believe I'm the best person to represent you both locally and nationally, and what I want to achieve for our constituency and Scotland.

“I'm excited to share more about how together we can deliver Scotland's future - fair, prosperous and independent.”

Mr Kerr urged party members to get in touch with him if they have any questions.

Nominations for the SNP's candidature close on April 7, after which the selection process begins.

This will include a single hustings on April 17, while ballots go out on April 21, and close on May 5.