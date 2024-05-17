Audience members sought for BBC Scotland's Debate Night in the Scottish Borders

The programme is travelling across the country on Wednesday evenings and the team would love to meet locals and give them the chance to have their say.

They want people from all walks of life in the audience – whether you’re a parent, a carer, a student, a frontline worker, you run a business, are retired, are self-employed or unemployed.

It’s the questions, stories, experiences and opinions of the audience members that lead the discussion.

A spokesperson for Debate Night, said: “Our panels are a great mix of people. Recent guests to join our politicians include authors Val McDermid and Alex Gray, columnists Owen Jones, Hugo Rifkind and Ayesha Hazarika, comedians Karen Dunbar and Susie McCabe, footballers Pat Nevin and Michael Stewart, The Inbetweeners producer Chris Young, Lord Sugar's advisor Mike Soutar from BBC The Apprentice and former Dragons’ Den entrepreneur Piers Linney."

The programme will be in Galashiels on Wednesday, May 22.