Police yet to deliver on vow to tackle Galashiels’ boy-racers issue

An attempt to crack down on so-called boy-racers’ late-night gathering near a Galashiels supermarket has resulted in three warnings being handed out by police.

That comes after the force vowed to deal with the issue after receiving complaints from both residents and the town’s community council, about large groups of drivers converging at the Paton Street Tesco’s rear car park late at night.

This week inspector Jacqi McGuigan, deputy local area commander, said: “In February, officers were contacted about this issue by three people on three occasions, attending each time and resulting in three men, aged 18 to 24, being issued with anti-social behaviour order warnings.

“Where potential anti-social behaviour is reported, we will respond appropriately and take further action in partnership with our colleagues in Scottish Borders Council and the retail sector, wherever necessary.

“We will also continue to conduct proactive patrols, where operational demands allow, in areas where the community have reported concerns or issues.”

But according to one Galashiels resident the problem is as bad as ever, with one man claiming he was kept awake until well past midnight by the noise from almost 15 cars there on Saturday, March 3, while police stay just metres away outside nightclubs in Overhaugh Street.

Police were called that time at 12.50am, but a spokesperson said: “Officers attended, with no criminality detected and no further police action required.”

The issue was brought up again at the town’s community council meeting last Wednesday evening, when several members claimed that the problem was back.

PC Jamie Entwistle said he was aware that there were a few instances of the youngsters meeting there at the end of February.

He said: “I will see my sergeant and ask what else we can do in regards to this.”

Community councillor Bill Jeffrey said: “The last couple of weekends have seen a rise in the amount of litter left in the car park.”