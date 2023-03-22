Police still seeking witnesses to hit and run

Police are seeking witnesses to the A6091 hit and run on March 12.

At around 9.50pm, the 60-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle near to the Borders General Hospital and sustained serious injuries. She remains in a critical condition in hospital.

The driver failed to stop and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw a dark-coloured SUV and a 4x4 at the time of the crash, as well as the drivers of these cars as they may have vital information.

The drivers of a silver Ford Fiesta, a red hatchback and a small white hatchback have already come forward and spoken to officers and been eliminated from enquiries.

Chief Inspector Vinnie Fisher, Local Area Commander, said: “I would like to thank everyone who has come forward so far and spoken to officers. Thanks to them we have managed to eliminate a number of vehicles from our investigation.

“But it is vital that we do trace those involved. A woman has been seriously injured and she and her family deserve to know what has happened.

“An examination of CCTV shows there are a number of vehicles driving in the area at the time whose owners or drivers have not yet come forward and I am urging them to do so.

“You may be unaware of having been involved in the crash, but if you were there is likely to be damage to your vehicle. I cannot stress enough how important it is that if you were driving in the area around 9.50pm on Sunday, March 12, 2023, you check your car now and speak to us even if it is to report no damage.

“The more vehicles we can eliminate from our enquiries the closer we come to finding out what happened. Please, if you have not yet come forward then make contact with us now.”