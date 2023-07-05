News you can trust since 1855
Police plea after A68 crash

Police are appealing for witnesses to a two-vehicle crash on the A68 between Soutra and Oxton on Tuesday, July 4.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 5th Jul 2023, 10:01 BST- 1 min read
Police ScotlandPolice Scotland
Police Scotland

The crash happened at around 1.20pm, near to the junction for Glengelt. It involved a blue Audi A5 and a silver Vauxhall Vivaro.

Emergency services attended and the road was closed for around four and a half hours, as investigation and recovery took place.

Both male drivers were taken to the Royal Infirmary in Edinburgh for treatment, as was the male passenger of the Audi.

Their injuries are not described as being life-threatening.

Sergeant Dave Waddell, from the Galashiels Road Policing Unit, said: “Enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident are ongoing and we are appealing for any motorists who were in the area, or believe they saw the vehicles involved prior to the crash, to please come forward.

“You can contact police on 101, quoting incident 1531 of July 4, 2023.”

