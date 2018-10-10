Police name motorcyclist killed in crash near Coldstream on Sunday

Police have named a motorcyclist killed in a collision with a car north of Coldstream on Sunday.

He was Jeremy Charles Taylor, of Haydon Bridge in Northumberland.

The 54-year-old was fatally injured after his 1984 blue Honda VFR motorbike came into collision with a white Volkswagen Polo on the A6112 near Lennel around 11.10am.

Constable Clark Black, of the Borders’ road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts and sympathies are with Mr Taylor’s family, and we are conducting a thorough investigation to establish exactly what happened during this incident.”

Sergeant Ross Drummond added: “Inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision, and anyone who witnessed this, or who saw the motorcycle beforehand, is urged to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information on the crash can contact Police Scotland’s road policing unit in Dalkeith via 101, quoting incident number 1,726 of October 7, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.