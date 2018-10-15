Police launch investigation following vandal attack at Galashiels church

A man who tried to gain entry to the priest’s house next to the Our Lady and St Andrew Roman Catholic church in Stirling Street, Galashiels, by breaking a window, is being sought by police.

The man, who was caught on CCTV loitering inside the church in the afternoon of Saturday, October 6, before breaking a window in the priest’s house, apparently abandoned his efforts to gain entry when the secondary glazing failed to break.

Resident priest, Father Nick Welsh, told The Southern: “A window on the ground floor of the adjacent priest’s house was smashed last Saturday afternoon as someone attempted to gain entry to the house.

“CCTV showed that the culprit had spent a long time in the church – which was open – beforehand.

“He then made his way into the garage and tried to gain access to the shed before breaking the window.

“Since the secondary glazing did not smash he abandoned his attempt to gain entry and left the premises.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in the Borders are investigating following a report of vandalism in the Galashiels.

“The incident happened at around 2.35pm on Saturday, October 6, at a church in the Stirling Street area.

“Inquiries are ongoing and officers are currently following a positive line of enquiry.”