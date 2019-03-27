Police drop investigation into Angraflat Road death

Police have halted their investigation into the death of a 60-year-old man in Angraflat Road, Kelso, at around 1.30am on Sunday, March 17.

It had been reported that the man, who was later named locally as Keith Wilson of Morebattle, had died following a fatal collision with a car, which was travelling slowly. He was taken by ambulance to Borders General Hospital, where he was found to have sustained serious head injuries. He died later that morning.

The incident had been treated as a fatal collision and an inquiry was launched, including a plea for witnesses.

However, the authorities are now satisfied that no further action should be taken.

Sergeant Fraser Wood of the Lothians and Scottish Borders’ Road Policing Unit said: “The procurator fiscal has now determined that no further investigation is required and our thoughts remain with all those affected by this tragic incident.”