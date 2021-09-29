Police discover the body of a 50-year-old man at a property in Jedburgh
The death of a 50-year-old man whose body has been recovered from a property in Jedburgh is not being treated as suspicious.
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 4:22 pm
Police officers attended amid concern raised over a man in the Queen Mary’s Buildings.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We received a report of concern for a person in Queen Mary’s Buildings around 8.20pm on Tuesday, September 28. A 50-year-old man was found dead within the property. The death is not believed to be suspicious at this time. Enquiries are ongoing."