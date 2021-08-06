Police appeal for witnesses after motorcyclist is airlifted to hospital
Police are appealing for witnesses after a green Kawasaki motorbike collided with a barrier on the A68 at Carter Bar yesterday, with the 45-year-old rider being airlifted to the Royal Infirmary in Edinburgh for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
Friday, 6th August 2021, 11:36 am
Updated
Friday, 6th August 2021, 2:44 pm
The incident took place around 12.20pm on Thursday, August, 5 and the road was closed for around five-and-a-half hours to allow a full collision investigation to take place.
Sergeant Iain McIntyre of Police Scotland’s road policing unit, said: “The road would have been busy with other road users and we would ask if you witnessed the crash or were in the area at the time that you get in touch with officers.”
Police can be contacted on 101 and quoting incident number 1465 of Thursday, August, 5.