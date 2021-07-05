Police appeal for help after Hawick supermarket break-in
Police are appealing for the public’s help after a break-in at a Hawick supermarket over the weekend.
Monday, 5th July 2021, 7:47 am
A man forced entry at Morrisons in Mart Street at around 3.10am on Saturday, July 3.
He made-off with a quantity of razor blades, children’s clothes, hedge trimmers and a barbeque grill.
The man is described as in his 40s, of medium build and was wearing dark clothes and a face covering.
Detective Sergeant Jamie Gilmore, of Galashiels CID, said: “I would ask those in the area at the time of the incident and have any dashcam footage that may assist with our investigation to get in touch.”
Anyone with information should contact police via 101, quoting incident number 0706 of 3 July.