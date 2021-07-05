Morrisons in Hawick. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

A man forced entry at Morrisons in Mart Street at around 3.10am on Saturday, July 3.

He made-off with a quantity of razor blades, children’s clothes, hedge trimmers and a barbeque grill.

The man is described as in his 40s, of medium build and was wearing dark clothes and a face covering.

Detective Sergeant Jamie Gilmore, of Galashiels CID, said: “I would ask those in the area at the time of the incident and have any dashcam footage that may assist with our investigation to get in touch.”