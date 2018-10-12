Plans well under way in Selkirk for 2019’s landmark event

No sooner have the new gazebos been stacked away and the costumes put in storage for another year than plans are getting under way for next year’s Scott’s Selkirk.

And with the celebration about to mark its 20-year milestone, it’s set to be bigger and better than ever.

Street performers take us back a couple of hundred years.

Maistress Viv Ross told us: “This year was great. With the introduction of the new element of the farmers’ market, it really gave a new slant to the weekend.

“And the weather was great on the Saturday, which meant visitors came and they stayed on.

“It is the best part of it. After we decided to move it away from December, we are always more likely to be lucky with the weather.

“Of course, having the Selkirk Sessions be a part of the weekend as well helps greatly.

The cast of the Tall Tale of the Tushielaw Trout

“We have always had great musical entertainment as part of Scott’s Selkirk, but the addition of the street buskers and the stage in the High Street, it’s superb.

“I love the fact that you can hear music no matter where you are in the town centre.”

Viv added: “When Scott’s Selkirk started, we were the only Christmas market around, but nowadays there are many so we had to evolve, and we have become something different, but no less pleasing.

“Plans are well under way for next year’s event, which will be our 20th.

“We want to add just a little bit of razzamatazz.”