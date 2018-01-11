Plans for 50 new homes in Melrose go on show

Plans have been submitted to build 50 new homes on a greenfield site in Melrose.

Melrose-based Rural Renaissance is the company behind the application for the 2.39-hectare site on the lower slopes of the Eildons.

Later this month, townsfolk and other interested parties will be able to have their say on the plans when a public exhibition is held at Melrose Rugby Football Club at the Greenyards, in High Street, on Wednesday, January 31, between 2pm and 7.30pm.

A spokesman for Rural Renaissance said: “The event will be a drop-in session, and members of the public will have the opportunity to question the applicant and their design team about the proposal on an informal basis.

“In turn, members of the public will be asked their views, a record of which will be made as part of the process.

“Further opportunities will be offered via post or email.

“At the event, members of the public will be given the opportunity to sit down with a member of the proposal team to have informal but structured consultation.”

Scottish Borders Council has created a design brief for the Croft, accessed from Dingleton Road.

The site would include car parking spaces.

Copies of the proposal have been sent to Leaderdale and Melrose councillors, Melrose Community Council and the site’s owner, the JS Farming Partnership. The land is earmarked for housing in the council’s local plan.