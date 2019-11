IN PICTURES: Jedburgh and Kelso remember their war dead

Kelso's remembrance Sunday parade and act of remembrance.

Wreaths were laid and silences observed by townsfolk and our photographers Bill McBurnie and Gavin Horsburgh captured the commemorations in Jedburgh and Kelso respectively.

Chloe Finlayson with Shaun Carroll.

Clare Renwick, Tegan Cox, Euan Glendinning, Dan Spratt and Kathryn Wylie outside Jedburgh's Royal British Legion club rooms.

Tegan Cox and Euan Glendinning on paradei n Jedburgh.

Standard bearers after the remembrance parade in Jedburgh.

Jethart Herald and ex-soldier Rob Reid on parade in Jedburgh.

Father and son Peter and Callum Higgins from St Boswells, play in the pipe band during Jedburgh's remembrance Sunday parade.

Charlie Murdock, Gary Scott and George Patterson in the remembrance parade in Jedburgh.

Erin Clarkson plays in her first remembrance parade with fellow drummers Ryan Brown and Kathryn Wylie in Jedburgh.

Jedburgh Grammar School rector Susan Oliver parades with the head boy and girl.

Air Training Corps cadet Euan Glendinning carries the standard in Jedburgh.

Tegan Cox carries the ATC standard in Jedburgh.

Jedburgh Royal British Legion Pipe Band drum major Brian Scott salutes as the parade passes Jedburgh war memorial.

Jedburgh Honorary Provost Harvey Oliver on parade.

RBLS chairman Shaun Carroll acts as parade commander in Jedburgh.

Provost Harvey Oliver in the remembrance parade in Jedburgh.

Erin Clarkson and Kathryn Wylie in the remembrance parade in Jedburgh.

Jedburgh Royal British Legion Pipe Band drum major Brian Scott salutes as the parade passes Jedburgh war memorial.

Brothers Gordon, George and Terry Swan laid a wreath at the war memorial in Jedburgh.

Parade commander Shaun Carroll with Tegan Cox and Euan Glendinning in Jedburgh.

Kelso's remembrance Sunday parade and act of remembrance.

Kelso's remembrance Sunday parade and act of remembrance.

Kelso's remembrance Sunday parade and act of remembrance.

Kelso's remembrance Sunday parade and act of remembrance.

Kelso's remembrance Sunday parade and act of remembrance.

Kelso's remembrance Sunday parade and act of remembrance.

Kelso's remembrance Sunday parade and act of remembrance.

Kelso's remembrance Sunday parade and act of remembrance.

Kelso's remembrance Sunday parade and act of remembrance.

Kelso's remembrance Sunday parade and act of remembrance.

Kelso's remembrance Sunday parade and act of remembrance.

Kelso's remembrance Sunday parade and act of remembrance.

Kelso's remembrance Sunday parade and act of remembrance.

Kelso's remembrance Sunday parade and act of remembrance.

Kelso's remembrance Sunday parade and act of remembrance.

Kelso's remembrance Sunday parade and act of remembrance.

Kelso's remembrance Sunday parade and act of remembrance.

Kelso's remembrance Sunday parade and act of remembrance.

Kelso's remembrance Sunday parade and act of remembrance.

Kelso's remembrance Sunday parade and act of remembrance.

Kelso's remembrance Sunday parade and act of remembrance.

Kelso's remembrance Sunday parade and act of remembrance.

Kelso's remembrance Sunday parade and act of remembrance.

Kelso's remembrance Sunday parade and act of remembrance.

Kelso's remembrance Sunday parade and act of remembrance.

Kelso's remembrance Sunday parade and act of remembrance.

Kelso's remembrance Sunday parade and act of remembrance.

Kelso's remembrance Sunday parade and act of remembrance.

Kelso's remembrance Sunday parade and act of remembrance.

Kelso's remembrance Sunday parade and act of remembrance.

Kelso's remembrance Sunday parade and act of remembrance.

Kelso's remembrance Sunday parade and act of remembrance.

Kelso's remembrance Sunday parade and act of remembrance.

Kelso's remembrance Sunday parade and act of remembrance.

Kelso's remembrance Sunday parade and act of remembrance.

Kelso's remembrance Sunday parade and act of remembrance.

Kelso's remembrance Sunday parade and act of remembrance.

Kelso's remembrance Sunday parade and act of remembrance.

Kelso's remembrance Sunday parade and act of remembrance.

Kelso's remembrance Sunday parade and act of remembrance.

Kelso's remembrance Sunday parade and act of remembrance.

Kelso's remembrance Sunday parade and act of remembrance.

Kelso's remembrance Sunday parade and act of remembrance.

Kelso's remembrance Sunday parade and act of remembrance.

Kelso's remembrance Sunday parade and act of remembrance.

Kelso's remembrance Sunday parade and act of remembrance.

Kelso's remembrance Sunday parade and act of remembrance.

Kelso's remembrance Sunday parade and act of remembrance.

Kelso's remembrance Sunday parade and act of remembrance.

Kelso's remembrance Sunday parade and act of remembrance.

Kelso's remembrance Sunday parade and act of remembrance.

Kelso's remembrance Sunday parade and act of remembrance.

Kelso's remembrance Sunday parade and act of remembrance.