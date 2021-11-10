Youngsters show the way at COP-26

McRae Black with his mum Julie in Glasgow.

‘Let’s Talk Energy’ saw 80 young people from 10 secondary schools, including Earlston, come together to create their own Net Zero Energy Policy for Scotland – setting out the changes the country needs to make to achieve the Scottish Government’s target of Net Zero by 2045.

Meanwhile a young pupil from the Borders also travelled to Glasgow to make his voice heard.

Eight-year-old McRae Black talked his mum into taking him there after learning about the climate crisis at school.

Pupils from Earlston High School joined others from across Scotland at the COP-26 event.

He said: “Things really need to change a lot. A few things we could do is walk more instead of taking our cars, recycle and raise awareness more. I even help my mum make better decisions about helping the planet.”

His mum Julie said: “He is always looking for new things to make out of plastic bottles, he’s made bird feeders, a vase and a stationary holder recently.