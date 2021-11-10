Youngsters show the way at COP-26
Pupils from Earlston High School joined others from across Scotland to give an important message to energy industry leaders at an official COP-26 event at Glasgow Science Centre.
‘Let’s Talk Energy’ saw 80 young people from 10 secondary schools, including Earlston, come together to create their own Net Zero Energy Policy for Scotland – setting out the changes the country needs to make to achieve the Scottish Government’s target of Net Zero by 2045.
Meanwhile a young pupil from the Borders also travelled to Glasgow to make his voice heard.
Eight-year-old McRae Black talked his mum into taking him there after learning about the climate crisis at school.
He said: “Things really need to change a lot. A few things we could do is walk more instead of taking our cars, recycle and raise awareness more. I even help my mum make better decisions about helping the planet.”
His mum Julie said: “He is always looking for new things to make out of plastic bottles, he’s made bird feeders, a vase and a stationary holder recently.
"He also enjoys litter picking with a friend at Harestanes.”