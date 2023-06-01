Young Souters delighted to follow Standard Bearer

Yesterday evening saw the annual Selkirk Junior Rideout take place, with many young Borderers taking to the saddle to follow Royal Burgh Standard Bearer Thomas Bell.

The event, run by the Ex Standard Bearers Association, was supported by many members of the public cheering on the youngsters and singing Common Riding songs.

Standard Bearer Bell also presented ribbons to all the youngsters at the stop in the Back Row, as well as badges to first-time riders.

Ongoing work on the Haining House forced a slight change to the usual route, but it meant the kids were able to ride to a field at the bottom of the Ettrick Valley and take in some glorious views.

The town's Silver Band led the ride back through the town to the finish at Station Road.

Selkirk Ex Standard Bearers Chairman Scott Tomlinson said “It was a fantastic night. It has become one of the best nights on the Souters’ calendar.

"It's always great to see so many smiling faces of young and old.

“Well done to Ex Standard Bearer Guy Blair and his band of merry helpers.

"Selkirk Ex Standard Bearers are grateful to sponsors Ettrick Forest Bowling Club, Booker Wholesale and SBHA.

"Also many thanks to all the foot stewards, Selkirk Silver Band, first aiders, Sheila Lockie, Moira Squance and, of course, the members of the public who came out in great numbers to ensure the youngsters had a night to remember.”

Selkirk Junior Rideout Thomas Bell gives Callum Squance his ribbons for doing the ride.

Selkirk Junior Rideout Thomas Bell with Young Ellen Blackwood and proud parents Sarah and Michael.

Selkirk Junior Rideout Riders from Stable Life also took part.

Selkirk Junior Rideout Jedburgh's Emelia Hill with the Standard Bearer.

