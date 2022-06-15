Young Peebles dancer secures place to study at the Dance School of Scotland

Nina McDowell.

Nina McDowell, who is 11, successfully auditioned to gain a place to study dance full time at the country’s only fully-funded centre of excellence for vocational dance training.

Nina, who is currently a pupil at Priorsford Primary, will start at The Dance School of Scotland in Glasgow after the summer holidays, where she will combine her secondary education with full-time dance tuition.

The Dance School of Scotland is funded by The Scottish Executive, and is incorporated into Knightswood Secondary School in the West End of the city.

Nina is a pupil at the Fiona Henderson School of Dance, where she has studied Ballet, Highland, Modern and Jazz.

Nina has achieved a remarkable level in her dance exams, especially given her tender age, which makes her success all the more notable.

School principal Fiona Henderson said: “I have taught Nina for many years, and it was very apparent to me early on she was a remarkably talented dancer.

"She has a particular aptitude for Ballet, in which she excels, and has already reached Grade 4 ,which is an incredible achievement ... usually pupils would only be reaching this exam standard when they were older.

"Whilst we’re sad to say farewell, all of us at FHSD are tremendously proud and happy for Nina and we’re wishing her all the very the best and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for her.”