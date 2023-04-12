Young farmers remember one of their own with £7,000-plus fundraiser

Young farmers present the cheque to George's parents.

The Border Federation of Young Farmers celebrated their 57th year back in January with an anniversary ball.

More than 300 people packed into Springwood Park in Kelso to honour the Federation, which encompasses the four clubs within the Borders (Ednam, Ettrick and Lauderdale, Reston and Teviotdale).

The night was initially planned to celebrate 55 years of the institution back in 2021, but, like many events, it fell victim to the pandemic.

But a host of current and past members gathered this time round to mark the occasion and enjoyed a night of great food, music and entertainment.

The committee made the decision to hold a charity auction on the night, with all proceeds going to the George Crawford Legacy Trust.

George, who was a much-loved member of Young Farmers, tragically lost his life in a road traffic accident in 2018, aged just 20.

His parents Cameron and Mary set up the trust in his memory, which aims to provide young people from all backgrounds with an opportunity to reach their full potential.

Many local businesses supported by donating some extremely generous items, from tractor and combine hires, to gig tickets and even the use of a seafront holiday home.

The auction, conducted by Olly Shearman of Caledonian Marts, was a huge success, with all attendees getting into the spirit, which resulted in a total amount raised of £7,230.

Andrew Dixon, outgoing chairman of Border Fed, said: “We were absolutely delighted with how the evening went and to see the months of organising pay off. It was the highlight of our year and to raise such an incredible amount of money for a cause which means so much to us is very special.”

