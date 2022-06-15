Young Borders couple go viral after festival proposal

Myles went on one knee to propose to Indy, with Yung Filly and the huge crowd looking on.

Myles Goodfellow, a former pupil of Earlston Primary and High Schools, and Indy Geraghty (formerly of Edenside Primary in Kelso and Galashiels Academy) had won tickets to see Yung Filly and others at the Parklife concert in Manchester on Saturday.

Myles told us: “I had been thinking about it for a long time and when Indy surprised me with the Parklife tickets I used the opportunity to contact Yung Filly’s management team and get it arranged.

"I got my best friend Jordan Robson who was holding onto the ring for me to tell us on the day that he had arranged a surprise meet and greet back stage, so that Indy never got suspicious, but little did she know halfway through Filly’s set he was bringing me out to propose.

"Indy was clueless and was in shock at the time, but thankfully she said yes.”

When Indy said that, the crowd went ballistic, with the superstar musician clearly enjoying the moment, bouncing around on the stage.

However, as it happens in such situations these days, the video went viral, which led to some keyboard warriors to have a go at the youngsters online.

Myles said: “We're not going to let it affect us. You get it with the internet all the time.”

It did not go unnoticed, though.

When festival co-founder Sacha Lord, noticed the comments, he came up with the perfect antidote … offering free lifetime tickets to the festival to the loved-up pair.

Not only that, he said he would pay for their honeymoon!

He wrote on Instagram: “Yesterday an amazing moment happened as Parklife saw a proposal on stage from a young couple.

"Unfortunately, the internet reaction to two young people sharing a special moment was quite frankly vile.

“I would like to find this couple and give them free entry to Parklife and The Warehouse Project for life and not only that, but to pay for their honeymoon, so that when they go away, I want them to sit there in the sun posting pictures to social media, knowing that those people who had a go at them are bitter, and they’re not there.”