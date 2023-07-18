You’ll ask for more!

Borders Youth Theatre perform TWIST at the Volunteer Hall, Galashiels, this weekend.

This new version is written by John Haswell, who was the original founder and director of Borders Youth Theatre and the troupe are delighted to welcome him back to the Borders.

He will be assisted by Oli Bisset, an early performer with BYT and now a regular director.

As is usual for Borders Youth Theatre, the young people met one another and the professional staff for the first time on the first day, on Saturday, July 8.

They have had 12 days to learn and rehearse the play at the Corn Exchange in Melrose before transferring to Volunteer Hall, Galashiels ready for performances on Thursday to Saturday, July 20-22.

For almost 35 years, Borders Youth Theatre has been offering professionally led theatre experiences for young people in Scottish Borders and offering exciting performances to audiences across the region.

The players are looking forward to mounting this new production.

For this production, BYT is grateful for support from Youth Borders Summer 23, Localgiving and People’s Postcode Trust. BYT is also supported by LIVE Borders and the Hayward Sanderson Trust.

The performances start at 7.30pm for the three nights.