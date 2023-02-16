The region is set to be battered by high winds.

The first warning runs from 5am-3pm, and covers the area north of the Ettrick and Yarrow Valleys, Selkirk, Earlston and Cockburnspath, where winds of 55-65mph are likely, with gusts of 70-75mph in exposed areas.

The second warning runs from 6am-6pm, to the south of these areas, including Eyemouth, Duns, Kelso, Jedburgh and Hawick, with winds reaching 50-60mph, and 70mph exposed area gusts.

