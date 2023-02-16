News you can trust since 1855
Yellow warnings for wind

Two yellow weather warnings for wind in the Borders have been issued by the Met Office for tomorrow (Friday, February 17).

By Kevin Janiak
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 10:30am
The region is set to be battered by high winds.
The first warning runs from 5am-3pm, and covers the area north of the Ettrick and Yarrow Valleys, Selkirk, Earlston and Cockburnspath, where winds of 55-65mph are likely, with gusts of 70-75mph in exposed areas.

The second warning runs from 6am-6pm, to the south of these areas, including Eyemouth, Duns, Kelso, Jedburgh and Hawick, with winds reaching 50-60mph, and 70mph exposed area gusts.

In both cases, the winds are expected to gradually ease through the afternoon and evening.

