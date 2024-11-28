​Borders Competitions named as title sponsor of the Jim Clark Rally.

​Borders Competitions, a leading name in online raffles and draws across the UK, will become the title sponsor of the Duns-based Jim Clark Rally, Scotland's premier closed-road motorsport event.

Taking place on May 23-25 in 2025, the Borders Competitions Jim Clark Rally marks an exciting three-year collaboration, further cementing its reputation on the national and rally calendar as one of the best events in the UK.

The long-standing annual event across the picturesque roads of the Scottish Borders is named in honour of the legendary Formula 1 World Champion, Jim Clark, whose roots trace back to the very same region. The Jim Clark Rally attracts competitors and fans from around the globe, all eager to witness some of the best rally drivers contest the demanding stages.

The 2025 edition will continue to welcome some of the UK’s most popular rally championships to Duns as the Probite British Rally Championship and Protyre National Asphalt Rally Championship have already announced their intention to return for the Friday and Saturday (May 23 & 24) legs of the rally.

Sunday, May 25, sees the return of the exciting Reivers Rally and a host of other championships are expected to announce their attendance in the coming weeks. With the support of Borders Competitions, the rally will continue to diversify and grow, whilst preserving the thrilling atmosphere that makes it unique.

Borders Competitions is an online skill-based raffle site that hosts weekly draws offering its players a wide variety of amazing prizes, from TVs to phones and cars to luxury holidays. The Borders Cash Draw offers the chance for one lucky winner to win a life-changing amount of tax-free cash every week, with over £5,000,000 in prizes given, and the local business strives to offer amazing prizes for low price entries.

Owned and run by local businessman Jack Crowe, the firm has strong ties to the local community which has fuelled his ambition to be able to give away significant prizes and support local businesses and charities on his doorstep. Established in 2023, Borders Competition has gone from giving away £100 in the first-ever cash draw, to a huge £100,000 to one winner in November 2024. "We at Borders Competitions are absolutely thrilled to have sponsored the Jim Clark Rally, an event that holds a special place in the hearts of many, including mine" says Crowe.

"Supporting this iconic rally, which showcases the rich motorsport heritage of the Borders, is not just a privilege but a reflection of our commitment to celebrating the region’s passion and competitive spirit.”

Dan Wright, Chairman of the organisers, the Jim Clark Memorial Motor Club, said: “We are very excited to announce that Borders Competitions will become title sponsors of the Jim Clark Rally for the next three years.

“They are a vibrant, up-and-coming local business which fits in with exactly the ethos of the rally and we are very excited to kick start our partnership together. Having a successful Borders firm alongside the Jim Clark Rally is a real boost for the event, our stakeholders, and local regions.”