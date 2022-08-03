Wristband success for new Rotary group

The wristbands were endorsed with their parents’ mobile phone number as a safety measure
in case they became separated in the large crowds. Indeed, the project proved to be invaluable
on Saturday when a very young child was found crying and wandering by a Rotarian who
was then able to trace the parents very quickly and reunite mum and son. Keeping children
safe by providing this free service encapsulates all that the organisation represents – Service
Above Self.
Photo showing young child wearing a secure wristband at a Rotary checkpoint
Rotary Borderlands is a new style of Rotary, operating to support the 10 existing traditional
Rotary Clubs across the Borders area, whilst also delivering their own community driven
projects.
This new group will dispense with the traditional weekly meeting, replaced with a morning
get-together on a monthly basis over a coffee to discuss and plan projects whilst enjoying the
fellowship Rotary is famed for.
The group’s recipe for success is to establish diversity of thought, age, gender, culture, and
vocation in order that a real and meaningful difference can be made to those more in need.
With such a wide variety of experience and the backing of Rotary’s own charitable
Foundation through financial grants, the group will address things which can be beyond the
reach of many other community groups. With some enthusiastic members, the group has a
real commitment to make a difference both at home and abroad.
By harnessing the power of Rotary’s 1.4 million members across the world, this new group
can provide an opportunity for those who want to give something back to society without
having to commit to weekly meetings.
For more information on how to get involved, either in the Borderlands Group or with a
traditional Rotary Club, contact the group via their Facebook page.