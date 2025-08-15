World War Two Polish soldier is given hero's welcome in Kelso
Townsfolk, invited guests and members of Kelso Community Council rolled out the red carpet for Eugenlusz ‘Nead’ Niedzielski and his wife Anna last Wednesday (August 6).
Nead was a Polish soldier stationed in Kelso where he trained for the Normandy landings in 1944.
He is the last surviving member of the Polish armoured troops who fought through the Falaise Gap battles and who helped liberate Holland, from whom he received a medal.
Town provost Gavin Horsburgh was on hand to welcome Nead.
He said: “Aged 102, he had so many stories to tell and had fond memories of his time in Kelso.
"He could remember parading in The Square and the many people he met.
“We also invited Nead to lay a wreath at the Kelso War Memorial.”
Thanks have been passed on to the Taxi Charity for Military Veterans (www.taxicharity.org), who helped organise the trip.
This year, the charity is facilitating trips for overseas veterans to relive their memories of their war-time service in Scotland.
Thanks also go to to those who attended to make Nead and his wife feel welcome and to share their own stories and memories.
Those in attendance at the events included ex-Provost John Bassett, George and Betty McCombie, Dennis Poloczek, Harry Tomczek, Cathy and David Wilkie, Colin Henderson, Paul Roberts, Harry Lodge, Paula Wight and Bill Heaney.
There was also recognition for the Cross Keys Inn for kindly allowing the use of their facilities, where everyone was able to enjoy a cuppa while hearing and sharing stories.