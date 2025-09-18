World Transplant Games success for Borders pensioner

​A Chirnside pensioner has returned from the World Transplant Games in Dresden with an impressive haul of four medals.

Richard Adams (75) represented Britain in a number of swimming events at the Transplant Games, which are open to competitors who have had a life-saving organ transplant or are live donors. There are also separate events for family members of donors.

Richard, who had bone marrow cancer in 2009 and received a stem cell donation in 2010, contested five events in the 70-79 age group.

He gained a bronze medal in 400m freestyle, silver medals in 50m breaststroke and 200m individual medley, and gold in 100m breaststroke.

Richard Adams, of Chirnside, celebrates his gold medal in the 100m breaststroke, alongside the silver medallist.

He was just outside the medals in the 50m backstroke, finishing fourth.

“I was surprised and extremely pleased with this,” he said. “I have had a lot of niggling injuries during the year which have really interfered with my training. The last straw was a bad dose of Covid at the end of June.”

Richard trains regularly in Duns pool, with occasional trips to the Commonwealth Pool in Edinburgh.

In preparation for the Dreden games, Richard competed in the Scottish Masters long course championships in Aberdeen in March, winning gold medals in the 200m breaststroke and 200m individual medley, as well as five silver medals.

Richard with his four medals from the World Transplant Games.

And at the British Transplant Games, just after suffering his bout of Covid, he picked up four medals – one gold and three silver.

As well as providing sporting opportunities to people who have received or donated organs, the World Transplant Games – and the British Transplant Games – are an opportunity to highlight the need for more donors.

There are thousands of people waiting for a transplant, and sadly many die before a suitable organ can be found.

While many organs are donated following deaths, live donors are becoming increasingly more common. Kidneys, liver segments and bone marrow can all be donated by live donors.

Find out more at NHS Organ Donation.

​