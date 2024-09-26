Woody the loveable labrador seeks forever home
Woody is a 10-month-old Black Labrador who has been looked after by a Borders charity for several months.
Borders Pet Rescue is now on a mission to find the perfect home for him.
Centre manager Kim McNeill, said: “While he may not have the classic Labrador look, we think Woody is truly special—handsome, quirky, and full of character!
"Some might call him the ‘ugly duckling’ of his breed, but we see a charming, unique dog with a personality that shines.”
Though Woody has some vision and hearing challenges, he doesn’t let that slow him down.
Kim continued: “Whether he’s racing around the garden doing zoomies, chasing his squeaky toys, or sniffing out tasty treats, Woody is always on the move, embracing every moment with a playful spirit.
“He’s friendly with other dogs on his walks and never misses the chance to greet local friends, both two-legged and four-legged.
“Woody is searching for a loving home with patient owners who can appreciate him for who he is and help him continue to thrive. He would do best with someone who’s often around and willing to guide him through learning new skills. In return, Woody promises endless fun, laughter, and loyalty—he’ll keep you smiling with his antics and warm your heart with his love.”
If you believe you can offer Woody the forever home he deserves, please reach out to Borders Pet Rescue at 01896 849090 or email [email protected].