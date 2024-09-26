Woody the loveable labrador seeks forever home

Loveable lab Woody seeks his forever home.

​A dog described as “having a heart full of love and joy” is hoping for a second chance at happiness in a forever home.

Woody is a 10-month-old Black Labrador who has been looked after by a Borders charity for several months.

Borders Pet Rescue is now on a mission to find the perfect home for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Centre manager Kim McNeill, said: “While he may not have the classic Labrador look, we think Woody is truly special—handsome, quirky, and full of character!

"Some might call him the ‘ugly duckling’ of his breed, but we see a charming, unique dog with a personality that shines.”

Though Woody has some vision and hearing challenges, he doesn’t let that slow him down.

Kim continued: “Whether he’s racing around the garden doing zoomies, chasing his squeaky toys, or sniffing out tasty treats, Woody is always on the move, embracing every moment with a playful spirit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s friendly with other dogs on his walks and never misses the chance to greet local friends, both two-legged and four-legged.

“Woody is searching for a loving home with patient owners who can appreciate him for who he is and help him continue to thrive. He would do best with someone who’s often around and willing to guide him through learning new skills. In return, Woody promises endless fun, laughter, and loyalty—he’ll keep you smiling with his antics and warm your heart with his love.”

If you believe you can offer Woody the forever home he deserves, please reach out to Borders Pet Rescue at 01896 849090 or email [email protected].