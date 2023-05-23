News you can trust since 1855
Woman dies after crash

A 55-year-old woman died on Friday, May 19, after the silver Kia Picanto she was driving left the road on the B6404, between St Boswells and Kelso.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 23rd May 2023, 10:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 10:44 BST
Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses.Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses.
Emergency services attended and the woman, the sole occupant of the car, was taken by ambulance to Borders General Hospital, where she later died.

The incident happened around 3.20pm, and police are appealing for witnesses.

The road was closed while recovery and enquiries were carried out, and re-opened at around 10pm the same day.

Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died in this incident.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened and we are appealing to anyone who may have information that could help to get in touch."

Anyone with dashcam footage are asked to come forward.

Call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2533 of Friday, May 19.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

