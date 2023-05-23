Woman dies after crash

Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses.

Emergency services attended and the woman, the sole occupant of the car, was taken by ambulance to Borders General Hospital, where she later died.

The incident happened around 3.20pm, and police are appealing for witnesses.

The road was closed while recovery and enquiries were carried out, and re-opened at around 10pm the same day.

Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died in this incident.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened and we are appealing to anyone who may have information that could help to get in touch."

Anyone with dashcam footage are asked to come forward.

